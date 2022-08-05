SEPTEMBER 9: The FarmLink Open Day is fast approaching. This will be the first time FarmLink have run the event since 2019 and they are excited to welcome everyone back for this major annual event. Although it has been a very challenging season to date with very wet conditions, there are still plenty of trial sites to visit. These will include a crop protection trial, a new perennial pasture site and various wheat and canola trials. There will also be many of FarmLink's key collaborators and partners on site to showcase their innovative equipment and technology. Please save the date and register here: https://www.trybooking.com/CBHFB Bookings have also opened for potential, existing or new exhibitors, please contact Hayden at FarmLink on 0447 405 862.