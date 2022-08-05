The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Country Calendar: See what's on in the Riverina and southern NSW

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated August 5 2022 - 12:48am, first published 12:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMING UP: The Wagga Show will be held on Friday and Saturday September 9 and 10 on the Corner of Bourke Street and Urana Street, Turvey Park.

AUGUST 16, 17, and 18: Farmlink is hosting a series of free harvester forums, designed to help growers reduce harvest losses and improve operations at harvest. The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) funded forums will be held throughout Southern NSW in August, at Galong on August 16, Caragabal, August 17 and Lockhart, August 19. The half day forums will bring together harvester specialists, industry experts and researchers to discuss preventable harvester grain losses and how to measure these, improvements in efficiency and output. Speakers include Peter Broley (Primary Sales Australia), Ben White (Kondinin Group), Brett Aspher (Seed Terminator), Kassie van der Westerhuizan (Harvest specialist), Greg Condon (Weedsmart), Chris Warrick (Primary Business) alongside demonstrations by industry representatives and manufacturers. For registrations and information call FarmLink on 6980 1333 or visit farmlink.com.au/events.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.