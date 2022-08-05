A TOTAL of 5350 sheep and lambs sold at Griffith on Friday.
Numbers increased by 1750 compared to the previous market.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Graeme Richard said lamb numbers increased and the quality was good with a very good run of extra heavy lambs.
Heavy lambs were also well supplied and trade and light lambs very limited.
There were a couple of pens of new season lambs offered.
There also was a larger buying group but not all operated. The market trend was stronger and lifted $10 to $15/head on the heavier lambs.
A pen of new season trade lambs sold to $184/head.
Old trade lambs to 24kg were $7 to $9 dearer and ranged from $168 to $188/head and averaged 770c to 780c/kg cwt. The 24kg to 26kg lambs sold from $178 to $206/head.
Heavy lambs to 30kg ranged from $202 to $221/head and averaged 735c and extra heavy lambs topped at $275/head. Heavy Merino lambs reached $173/head. The best priced hogget reached $185/head.
Mutton numbers were similar and the quality was mixed. Light and medium weight mutton were dearer and the heavy weights lost $7/head.
Medium weight ewes sold from $91 to $130/head. Heavy crossbred ewes ranged from $150 to $165 and heavy Merinos reached $160/head.
