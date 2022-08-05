The Rural

Griffith sheep and lamb sale, August 5 2022

Updated August 5 2022 - 12:52am, first published 12:49am
TAKING THE BIDS: A file image from the Griffith sheep and lamb sale.

A TOTAL of 5350 sheep and lambs sold at Griffith on Friday.

