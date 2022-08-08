A SMALL yarding of 900 cattle went under the hammer at the Wagga market on Monday.
Numbers were back by 760 compared to the previous week.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said cattle prices stepped up, pressured by the lack of supply in a significantly smaller offering.
It was a mixed yarding with the bulk of the cattle in secondary condition however, there were some outstanding grain assisted yearlings.
All the usual buyers were at the market but not all were operating to capacity. Domestic buyers became the strength across trade categories with some feedlots unable to match prices.
Price results for yearling heifers 400 to 500kg was 8c dearer to average 496c/kg.
Trade steers prices surged 35c selling from 462 to 560c/kg.
Medium weight feeder steers struggled for competition resulting in a cheaper trend of 20c/kg.
Steers 400kg to 500kg sold from 460c to 512c/kg. Feeder heifer prices powered ahead due to more orders at the market.
Lighter weights jumped 55c selling from 460c to 540c/kg.
Strong support from restockers and back grounders meant some lightweight classes lifted by more than 100c/kg. Steers returning to the paddock weighing between 280 and 330kg sold from 560c to 632c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks sold to strong demand, with feedlots once again keeping the pressure on domestic and export processors.
C3 steers gained 37c selling from 445c to 510c/kg. Bullocks were firm to slightly cheaper selling at 426c to 465c/kg. A small line up of 122 cows were offered to the usual buying group.
Heavy cows sold up to 6c dearer making from 365c to 389c/kg. Leaner types sold from selling from 330c to 355c/kg.
