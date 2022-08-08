VENDORS sold 8980 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.
Numbers increased by 555 from the previous sale.
Advertisement
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said the market gained some ground with lifts of up to $13/head.
Lambs weighing 23kg and 24kg gained $10 selling from $167 to $195/head to average 746c/kg cwt few, one off isolated sales reaching 800c/kg cwt.
A good offering of heavy lambs jumped $13 with lambs selling from $177 to $205/head. Competition improved across the export lines and the quality was mixed. Prices were $7 to $12 dearer lambs selling from $191 to $238/head.
Merino lambs were better supplied and some very good quality supplementary fed lambs offered. Heavy lambs gained some lost ground lifting $9 selling from $171 to $190/head.
All weights and grades were available across the mutton run with mixed results. Extra heavy Crossbred ewes gained $7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.