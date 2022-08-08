The Rural

Corowa sheep and lamb sale report, August 8 2022

Updated August 8 2022 - 2:59am, first published 2:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FROM THE CATWALK: Livestock agents at the Corowa sheep and lamb market.

VENDORS sold 8980 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.