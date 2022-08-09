The Poll Dorset youth day at Finley earned kudos from teachers and students who attended.
They attended Australian Wool Innovation informative talks, learned about StockScan and discussed animal health.
There were also workshops with livestock agents to learn more about the industry and to have a go at auctioning.
Charlotte Close of Poll Dorset Youth said more than 60 school students from throughout southern NSW attended the event at Finley.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
