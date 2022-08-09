Chinese market continues to thrive

Australia's beef and sheep meat sectors can expect continuing demand from China despite its slowing economy and continued lockdowns.
Speaking on the podcast, Is the Chinese meat market still firing?, Rabobank's Hong Kong-based senior animal protein analyst Chenjun Pan said China's lockdown policies have affected the population's protein consumption. However, the short term change in habits hasn't affected the market and consumption overall.
Advertisement
"In the past, banquets played an important role in rural areas and smaller cities. Because of the lockdowns, the banquets have disappeared, and the number of business events and dinners have also declined," she said.
However, Ms Pan said, Chinese consumers are continuing to consume animal protein at home and via food delivery - with food delivery services having grown steadily in China through the pandemic.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.