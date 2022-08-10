VAST areas of agricultural land has been flooded in the past week and Riverina farmers are starting to count the cost.
A combination of flows released from dams in the catchment plus an abundance of rainfall has contributed to paddocks being inundated and roads cut across parts of the Murrumbidgee and beyond.
Brenton Henwood of "Grove Meadow," Wagga is hoping the Eunony Bridge road will re-open this week after being closed earlier due to flood water.
Drone footage shows the extent of flooding on "Grove Meadow," however, Mr Henwood was grateful that this particular property didn't have too many stock at the moment.
"It has covered a fair bit of grazing country," Mr Henwood said.
Past experience indicates these grazing paddocks, that have been flooded will probably die off and require resowing.
"Normally I sow a crop (after flooding) that is pretty low cost, and low input ... we know (from the past) that there is a risk for this country to go under water," he said.
The lagoons in the vicinity were full too and he anticipated it would be a considerable amount of time before the levels subsided.
"We are expecting more rain to come through in the next day or two, whether it is substantial or not, we will have to wait and see," he said.
Traditionally snow from the high country starts to melt in spring and this adds more pressure to the catchment and landholders in this area were watching to see how flooding might continue temperatures warm up.
Meanwhile, a halt to the interstate water trade has been announced.
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment announced a temporary restriction on interstate trades into the NSW Murray, Lower Darling and Murrumbidgee regulated river water sources.
A NSW government statement says restrictions will remain in force up to and including 31 December 2022, unless that date is amended.
The order may be repealed earlier if NSW storage levels are reduced enough to create airspace to safely receive traded water.
Water trader Tom Wilks of Wilks Water has been watching the situation carefully and met with government officials and other water brokers in Canberra on this week to discuss the plight of flows and future trading.
Australia's new water minister Tanya Plibersek attended and NSW Department of Planning and Environment, senior Hydrologist (south), Deep Singe discussed the outlook for Lachlan Regulated River, Murrumbidgee Regulated River and NSW Murray Regulated River.
Mr Wilks has been in the water trading business for 25 years and said he hadn't seen a restriction on interstate water trading called before.
"There is a lot of water that has been carried over into this year, basically dams are full," he said.
However, in looking to the opportunities for agriculture Mr Wilks said we can potentially to see large summer crops throughout the Riverina.
"We will see a very large rice crop possibly, and depending on price, and other crops including cotton and corn will be valuable," he said.
Wantabadgery landholder Tony Clough of "Windermere," said it wasn't feasible to run dam levels at more than 90 per cent in the catchment.
"The management of water out of the dam system is atrocious," he said.
Mr Clough said there was also the melting snow issue to contend with too.
"Dams need to be managed better, and at the same time we are expecting more rain," he said.
In the past seven days Cootamundra recorded 87mm of rain and Tumbarumba, 86mm according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
