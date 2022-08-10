A TOTAL of 71,150 sheep and lambs will sell at Wagga on August 11.
Blakes will sell first with 800 lambs and 1200 sheep, Rodwells, 2500 lambs and 400 sheep, Nutrien, 11,200 lambs and 2000 sheep, Delta, 6300 lambs and 700 sheep, RLA, 15,000 lambs and 4500 sheep, WRL, 2300 lambs and 200 sheep, WMLP, 2200 lambs and 250 sheep, Elders, 11,000 lambs and 2100 sheep and Francis 7200 lambs and 1300 sheep.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.