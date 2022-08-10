The Rural

Wagga sheep and lamb sale, August 11 2022

Updated August 10 2022 - 1:02am, first published 12:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga sheep sale.

A TOTAL of 71,150 sheep and lambs will sell at Wagga on August 11.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.