National Biosecurity Strategy a positive step for agriculture

AUSVEG, Australia's peak industry body for vegetable and potato growers, has welcomed the announcement from Federal Agriculture Minister Senator Murray Watt of Australia's first National Biosecurity Strategy.
The strategy, which comes after a National Biosecurity Statement was agreed to in 2018, has been agreed to by federal, state and territory ministers and will help ensure that governments and industry work together to protect Australia from the threat of harmful pests and diseases.
AUSVEG chief executive officer Michael Coote says that industry has been calling for a long-term, ongoing support for the nation's biosecurity system, with recent biosecurity threats and incursions proof that biosecurity is too important to be left to chance.
"As we have seen recently, ensuring Australia has a strong and well-resourced biosecurity system is vital for Australia's agriculture industry and important for the health and safety of every Australian," said Mr Coote.
"While we have natural advantages due to our geographical location, we cannot afford to be complacent.
Mr Coote said recent biosecurity outbreaks, including Fall armyworm, Serpentine leafminer and Varroa Mite, as well as the ominous threat of Foot and Mouth Disease just over our border, have shown the tremendous economic and emotional toll.
