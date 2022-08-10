The Rural

National Biosecurity Strategy a positive step for agriculture

Updated August 10 2022 - 1:18am, first published 1:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOME MOVE: AusVeg chief executive officer Michael Coote says that industry has been calling for a long-term, ongoing support for the nation's biosecurity system.

AUSVEG, Australia's peak industry body for vegetable and potato growers, has welcomed the announcement from Federal Agriculture Minister Senator Murray Watt of Australia's first National Biosecurity Strategy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.