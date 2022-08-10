GrainGrowers continues to call on government for assurances that the Fuel Tax Credit Scheme is maintained to ensure our farmers continue to produce sustainable, clean, and nutritious grain.
Governments charge road users a fuel excise to fund road maintenance. The Fuel Tax Credit Scheme ensures that the fuel used in paddocks to produce food does not carry the burden of funding for roads these vehicles are not using. It helps ensure farmers aren't disadvantaged as they work to produce essential goods.
"The Fuel Tax Credit Scheme is critically important to ensuring Australians continue to enjoy some of the most sustainable and nutritious bread, pasta and grain products in the world" said Brett Hosking, GrainGrowers Chair.
"Leading into the October Federal Budget, we call on the Government to guarantee the continuation of the Fuel Tax Credit Scheme and support Australian growers."
