The Hyundai Tucson: A great family car for any budget

The Hyundai Tucson is a nimble crossover SUV that's spacious enough for a family of five (and all their gear), but agile enough to handle the tightest city streets or rugged trails. Picture: Supplied

This article is in partnership with Car Expert.



The compact SUV segment is heating up as car manufacturers continue to roll out more new crossovers, SUVs, and other hybrid vehicles. Some of these models stand out from the crowd - the Hyundai Tucson being one of them.



This affordable crossover offers a lot of bang for your buck. It's spacious enough to accommodate you and your family but agile enough to handle the tightest city streets or rugged trails.



With so many useful features and an affordable price tag, the Hyundai Tucson is a smart purchase for anyone looking for a versatile new SUV. Keep reading for the latest Hyundai Tucson review.

What is the Hyundai Tucson?

The Hyundai Tucson is a compact crossover SUV part of the popular Hyundai lineup. It was first introduced in 2010. The Tucson is available in three trims: the base SEL, the mid-range Limited, and the top-of-the-line Ultimate. The Hyundai Tucson comes with either a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine or a 2.4-litre 4-cylinder engine.

Both engines are standard with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-litre engine is available with either front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD). The 2.4-litre engine is only available with AWD. Fuel economy ranges from 10.69 L/100 km in the city, 8.11 L/100 km on the highway, and 9.4 L/100 km combined for the 2.0-litre engine with FWD.

Engine options for the Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson has one engine option: a 2.0-Litre 4-cylinder engine that produces 151 horsepower and 62.36763 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with either front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD).

Available trims for the Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai offers the Tucson three trims: the base SEL, the mid-range Limited, and the top-of-the-line Ultimate. All three trims are available with either front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD).

The SEL trim comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, smart cruise control, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port, an auxiliary port, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, a center console, and a 6-speaker sound system.

The Limited trim adds 19-inch alloy wheels, intelligent parking assistance, a leather steering wheel and seats, push-button start with keyless entry, Hyundai Blue Link, a panoramic sunroof, and upgraded cloth seats.

The Ultimate trim comes with all the SEL and Limited trims features, plus 19-inch alloy wheels, a head-up display, a power liftgate, a wireless charging pad, a premium sound system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Safety features for the Hyundai Tucson

The Tucson comes standard with a rearview camera, several advanced safety technologies, and ten airbags. Some standard safety features include antilock brakes, stability, and traction control.

The Tucson also has a few optional safety features, including blind spot detection, lane departure warning, and a rear cross-traffic alert system. Hyundai Tucson shoppers should note that safety ratings may change as testing results are released. Tucson has an impressive safety rating.

Pros of the Hyundai Tucson

Spacious interior: The Tucson is spacious enough for a family of five. There's plenty of legroom in the second-row and third-row seats when they're not folded down. And the third-row seats fold flat for even more cargo space.

Nimble handling: Handling is one of Tucson's most vital qualities. It does a great job of keeping its body from leaning (or tipping) too much during a turn. It also gets good reviews for its tight turning radius, which makes it easier to park in smaller spaces.

Affordable price tag: Tucson starts at an affordable $22,950. Even the top-of-the-line Ultimate trim is reasonably priced at $34,900.

Great fuel economy: Tucson gets excellent fuel economy on all engines and drivetrains. The 2.0-litre engine with FWD gets 10.69 L/100 km in the city, 8.11 L/100 km on the highway, and 9.4 L/100 km combined.

Cons of the Hyundai Tucson

Small backseat legroom: Backseat passengers will find adequate legroom, but they'll be cramped if they're tall. Tall passengers will feel the squeeze in Tucson's small backseat.

No Apple CarPlay for the base trim: The base SEL trim does not come with Apple CarPlay, and Hyundai has no plans to add it. However, the SEL is cheaper than the Limited trim, which does come with Apple CarPlay.

Lack of standard safety features: While Tucson has several advanced safety technologies, they're optional on most trims. The Tucson doesn't come with blind spot detection, lane departure warning, or a rear cross-traffic alert system. These are helpful safety features that are standard on many other SUVs.

Final words