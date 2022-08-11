A BIG yarding of 55,000 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at Wagga on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said it was a significantly bigger yarding.
There were 20,900 more sheep and lambs offered compared to the previous week.
The limited availability of good quality trade lambs attracted a bigger field of buyers with most travelling from Victoria. Good quality domestic lambs were in short supply, while extra heavy lambs were well supplied and prices fluctuated greatly as the market progressed.
Secondary lighter weight lambs were in short supply. There was few pens of new season lambs in each agents run however, buyers were very selective.
The trade portion sold from from 147 to $197, while the extra heavy lambs topped at $213/head to average 742c/kg cwt.
Competition was strongest for short skinned well shaped lambs and, most well finished types sold to solid bidding. Lambs 21kg to 24kg were unchanged to slightly dearer, the bulk selling from $170 to $196 to average 787c/kg cwt. Lambs 24 to 26kg were unchanged averaging 773c/kg cwt.
Merino trade lambs made from $136 to $178/head.
A larger contingent of feedlot and restocker buyers were at the market helping cement a floor in lighter weight lamb prices.
The bulk sold from $136 to $188/head.
Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied and quality was outstanding with most grain assisted.
Extra-heavy lamb weighing more than 30kg carcass weight were unchanged and recorded a top price of $272/head to average 685c/kg cwt. Lambs 26 to 30kg were well supplied with competition patchy at times. Prices slipped $7 to average 691c/kg cwt.
It was a very mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a bigger group of processors.
The market performed strongly for plain types and trade mutton. Trade sheep sold $10 to $20/head dearer making from $108 to $147/head to average 520c to 571c/kg cwt.
Heavy sheep sold to strong northern demand while southern processors were not prepared to chase the market. Heavy sheep averaged 535c to 571c/kg cwt.
