Truck-driver training available before harvest

Updated August 12 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:32am
HARVEST PREPARATION: GRDC Senior Regional Manager North, Gillian Meppem said productivity was high across NSW and seasonal conditions have growers excited for the winter harvest and summer cropping prospects.

AgSkilled is offering the opportunity for fee-free heavy truck driver training and licensing courses to those who work in New South Wales' plant-growing agricultural industry sectors including grains, fibre, rice, viticulture, horticulture and agrifutures industries.

