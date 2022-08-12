A TOTAL of 11,000 sheep and lambs were sold at the Griffith market on Friday.
This was an increase of 5650 compared to the previous week.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said most of the yarding was made up of heavy weights and there was a spattering of new season lambs on offer selling with the heaviest weight selling up to $210/head.
One predominant export processor joined the usual buying group this week and all buyers were active in the market.
Despite quality and competition price trends were softer across the lambs, however, mutton gained some ground on last week.
Good quality trade weight lambs were hard to find with processors operating in a cheaper market with heavy trades slipping $11/head. The 22.1kg to 24kg lambs sold from $166 to $183/head to average 720c/kg cwt.
Dorper lambs were better supplied for domestic buyers with medium and heavy trades selling from $140 to $158/head.
A good supply of heavy weight lambs to the domestic and export processors slipped $16 selling from $177 to $198/head.
An excellent offering of extra heavy export lambs were available with lambs weighing up to 40kg.
Prices eased $5 to $7 with lambs from 26.1kg to 30kg selling from $190 to $216 and over 30kg lambs reaching $270/head.
Heavy and extra heavy Merino lambs were well supplied and the quality very good. Trends weakened with lambs selling from $158 to $201/head.
Mutton was well supplied with weights and grades to suit all buying types.
Extra heavy Merino ewes lifted $20 selling from $144 to $197/head and extra heavy crossbred ewes reach $198 gaining $14/head. Medium sheep gained $6 making from $105 to $140/head.
