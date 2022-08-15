The Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator closed the week on 1342c.
This was down 45c/kg from the previous week.
Moses and Son principal, Marty Moses said after a three-week recess the market faced pressure.
The opening sale day saw a new but lower basis formed with the EMI falling 37c.
He said it was clear that price was still eroding as a 7c loss was recorded on Wednesday.
