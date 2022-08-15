The Rural
Country Calendar: See what's on in the Riverina and southern NSW

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
August 15 2022
POPULAR EVENT: Action from the main arena at Walbundrie Show in 2019.

AUGUST 20: Ganmain Show is a fun packed day out for the whole family. It's a country show with all of the nostalgia and excitement patrons enjoy.

NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

