OCTOBER 16 and OCTOBER 23: Coolamon Rotary Garden Viewing. With the promise of Spring on the air the Coolamon Rotary Club present the garden viewing for 2022. To be held over two weekends in October, this event will be sure to awaken your inner green thumb. The program includes viewing of two large rural gardens and two town gardens. During the day light refreshments will be available including coffee, tea, cakes and a sausage sizzle.