A TOTAL of 930 cattle were sold at Wagga market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said the spike in cattle prices continued in a perfect storm of limited supplies and a bumper spring on the horizon. A slightly smaller gallery of buyers were in attendance. There were big price surges along the way for any big lines of well-bred yearling steers or heifers. Restockers bidded with confidence across all lightweight classes, with some heifers paid premium prices. Most of the consistently stronger prices were for heavy well finished cows with buyers bidding strongly.
Domestic buyers were keen providing cattle presented with good finish. Price results for yearling heifers 400 to 500kg was 7c dearer to average 503c/kg. Trade steer prices varied slightly to last week with the pick selling from 510c to 548c/kg. Medium weight feeder steers bounced 50c to average 534c/kg. Feeder heifer prices again powered ahead due to more orders at the market. Lighter weights bounced 24c selling from 510c to 556c/kg. Strong support from restockers resulted in a dearer trend of 40c/kg for steers 200 to 280kg selling from 610cto 670c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks sold to strong demand, with feedlots once again keeping the pressure on domestic and export processors with the bulk selling to lot feeders. Prices ranged from 465c to 500c/kg. The limited supply of cows pushed prices 20c to 30c/kg higher. Heavy cows making from 385c to 415c/kg. Leaner types sold from selling from 330c to 366c/kg.
