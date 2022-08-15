The Rural
Wagga cattle market, August 15 2022

Updated August 15 2022 - 4:08am, first published 4:05am
TAKING THE BIDS: An image from the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre selling ring.

A TOTAL of 930 cattle were sold at Wagga market on Monday.

