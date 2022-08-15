Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said the spike in cattle prices continued in a perfect storm of limited supplies and a bumper spring on the horizon. A slightly smaller gallery of buyers were in attendance. There were big price surges along the way for any big lines of well-bred yearling steers or heifers. Restockers bidded with confidence across all lightweight classes, with some heifers paid premium prices. Most of the consistently stronger prices were for heavy well finished cows with buyers bidding strongly.