VENDORS sold 10,620 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.
Market reporter Caroline Ronald said medium and heavy trade lambs jumped from $6 to $20 selling from $144 to $198/head, the top pens making up to 825c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs 25 and 26kg were very well supplied with strong competition over this category.
Prices jumped $12 with lambs selling from $186 to $214/head. Competition was steady across the export lines and the quality was mixed. Prices were stronger with lifts of $5 to $9 with lambs over 30kg selling from $227 to $246/head.
Heavy and extra heavy lambs jumped another $14 selling from $167 to $196/head.
There was an increased supply of hoggets with the top Merino's selling from $164 to $198/head. A mixed offering of Mutton sold to dearer trends with extra heavy crossbred ewes gaining $4 selling from $178 to $188/head and extra heavy Merino ewes lifting $15 making from $158 to $174/head.
