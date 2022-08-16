It was good to have interest from five states.- Matt Whitley
Advertisement
ENTHUSIASM for quality working dogs pushed prices to a high of $18,000 when 48 lots went under the hammer at Euberta.
Wagga Working Dog Club president Matt Whitley said vendor Lucy Sellers sold Lot 40, Mardi Judi for the top money.
Nutrien Wagga auctioneers, Peter Cabot and Ken Miall took the bids and fielded bids from 170 registered bidders.
Mr Whitley said the dog auction in Wagga was a long-running event.
"We have got paperwork for this sale that goes back to 1986,"he said.
"This would be our 36th annual sale," he said.
It was the first sale under the banner of Nutrien Working Dog Auction.
It was held at Euberta on Saturday and Mr Whitley said there was an excellent crowd.
Around 300 people attended to watch the demonstrations and this was backed up by the strong support from buyers using AuctionsPlus.
In the sale breakdown Mr Whitley said there was a lot of confidence in the young dogs offered.
The dogs aged under 12 months returned a strong average of $4609.
Of the 35 dogs, older than 12 months, offered 29 sold under the hammer for an average of $7980.
In all there were eight dogs that made more than $10,000.
Overall 48 dogs sold to an average of $7100.
Mr Whitley said support was evident from throughout Australia.
"Dogs went to NSW, Victorian, South Australian, Tasmanian and Queensland buyers," he said.
Advertisement
"It was good to have purchasers from five states," he said.
"I thought it was a really solid result this year," Mr Whitley said.
In the past the top-priced lots have sold for more than $18,000, however, vendors were happy with the average price plus the keen demand for younger dogs.
"There were some really good quality young dogs in the offering, plus those high-quality fully-broken in dogs too," Mr Whitley said.
"We are pleased with the result and I think generally the vendors are pleased with the results too," he said.
The wet weather certainly didn't deter buyers and spectators who wanted to participate in the action.
Advertisement
Vendor of the top-priced lot, Lucy Sellers has previously topped working dog auctions.
This year it was her black and tan Kelpie bitch that earned interest from plenty of buyers to top the market overall.
Mardi Judy was described as being an "enthusiastic worker with a great attitude."
"She has handled mobs of up to 1500 (sheep) alone," the catalogue description stated.
Mardi Judy works both sheep and cattle and was described as being "fully trained."
Buyers were able to see impressive video footage of Mardi Judy working before placing their bids.
Advertisement
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.