The Rural

Community keeps faith in fishers, farmers and foresters

Updated August 16 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:39pm
POSITIVE OUTLOOK: Grains Research and Development Corporation Managing Director Nigel Hart said the project has given the organisation a clearer understanding of what leads to and drives community trust in rural industries.

The results of a national survey highlight a continuation of community trust in farming.

