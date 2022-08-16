The NSW Police Force will roll out 10 new Rural Crime Investigator positions.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the new positions will boost the total number of Rural Crime Investigators in action across the state to 53.
"In the space of five years, NSW Police will have more than doubled its Rural Crime Prevention Team investigators and staff, allowing it to ramp up its focus on crimes like stock, machinery and fuel theft."
