VENDORS will sell 56,600 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.
RLA will sell first with 7800 lambs and 2200 sheep, WMLP will sell 5000 lambs and 100 sheep, Francis, 6700 lambs and 500 sheep, Elders, 5500 lambs and 3000 sheep, Nutrien, 9000 lambs and 2500 sheep, Rodwells, 3600 lambs and 600 sheep, Blakes, 2200 lambs and 1000 sheep, WRL, 2500 lambs and 300 sheep and Delta, 3200 lambs and 900 sheep.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.