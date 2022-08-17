The Rural

Wagga sheep and lamb sale draw August 18, 2022

Updated August 17 2022 - 12:40am, first published 12:30am
Wagga market.

VENDORS will sell 56,600 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.

