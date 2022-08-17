VENDORS sold 2350 sheep and lambs at the Cootamundra sale on Wednesday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Graeme Richard said lamb numbers lifted and the quality was good with large drafts of heavy trade and heavy lambs.
There was a lift in the number of trade weights and light lambs were limited.
Buyers were still paying a premium for short skin lambs.
The market held firm to slightly easier compared to the last sale a month ago.
A single pen of trade new season lambs reached $177/head.
Old trade lambs sold from $132 to $165/head and averaged 735c/kg cwt. The 22 to 24kg lambs sold from $164 to $170/head and heavy weights $170 to $215/head or 700c/kg on average. The best price for hoggets reached $144/head.
Only a limited number of sheep were offered and ewes were limited, heavy crossbred ewes reached $161 and the wether portion $170/head.
