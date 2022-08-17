CONGRATULATIONS to members of the Poll Dorset Association who organised two successful youth days.
School students were given valuable insights into the sheep and wool industry at Cowra and Finley recently.
It was an opportunity to learn about the latest in sheep, wool and marketing.
Advertisement
Plus the association had garnered support from sponsors and handed out some attractive prizes to students who performed well in various competitions.
After two years of COVID-19 health restrictions and lockdowns students with an interest in primary industries certainly enjoyed these informative days.
****
MEANWHILE, our next generation of rural leaders have participated in a three-day boot camp as part of a National Farmers Federation (NFF) initiative.
Six participants visited the nation's capital for a leadership forum where they learnt about the ins and outs of Parliament, including meeting the Minister for Regional Development Kristy McBain, Assistant Minister Andrew Leigh, and Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, also attending his address at the National Press Club.
They also heard from NFF leadership, met with key figures from the public service and the private sector, visited the Press Gallery and participated in media training.
NFF President Fiona Simson said it was important the NFF played a role in supporting and guiding future leaders, and after meeting with the group this week, she believes the future of agriculture is in good hands.
****
WITH harvest looming closer NSW Farmers says there are 100,000 fewer backpackers in Australia compared to pre COVID-19 times.
NSW Farmers Workplace Relations spokesman Chris Stillard said there was a shortage of labour across agriculture, and it was having a real impact on productivity.
"Traditionally we've needed international workers to fill the gaps in seasonal work," Mr Stillard said.
"Jobs such as harvest, sowing, shearing by their very nature are seasonal, the jobs are short term and therefore attractive for a workforce that is transient and willing to travel.
"But COVID threw a big spanner in the works, there were around 140,000 backpackers pre-pandemic, now there are only around 40,000 backpackers in the country."
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.