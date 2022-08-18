Australian livestock industry provides additional biosecurity support to Indonesia

The Australian livestock industry has invested in additional on-the-ground measures to further support the Indonesian biosecurity response to foot and mouth disease (FMD) and lumpy skin disease (LSD).
Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) will provide $1.3 million to fund an Indonesian FMD vaccine support project for importers to purchase up to 600,000 vaccine doses for Australian cattle entering Indonesian feedlots. The vaccines will be administered by importers and funding provided on a cost recovery basis by MLA.
Australian Live Exporters' Council CEO, Mark Harvey-Sutton, said this was another way that the industry was helping provide security for Indonesian importers.
"Providing assistance for vaccinations is a practical measure that will help give importers confidence and slow the spread of FMD," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"It will help allow Indonesian importers to continue operating with fewer hurdles and build on our years of partnership with Indonesian industry."
MLA Managing Director, Jason Strong, said MLA would also be providing local expertise and support via the Livestock Export Program (LEP)* in-market team, who will provide updated information and act as the link between industry and government.
"This will help with consistent messaging regarding policy and operational matters, distribution of training materials and key information to industry, and coordination of Australia/Indonesia industry meetings and updates," Mr Strong said.
These measures are in addition to MLA's partnership with the Australian Government to deliver a practical and comprehensive biosecurity support program to Indonesia. As part of the program, $2 million will be invested over 18 months, providing technical and training support to:
Mr Strong said the program of investment and activities would reduce the risk of FMD incursion into Australia and protect the important trading relationship with Indonesia.
"The Australian livestock industry is committed to supporting Indonesia with its disease suppression efforts," Mr Strong said.
"Australia remains free of FMD. It is important that government, industry, the supply chain and the general public continue to work together to keep it that way.
"We have successfully done this for over 100 years and industry and government are taking practical steps to ensure that continues."
The Livestock Export Program (LEP) is a collaboration funded by both producers and exporters, and administered jointly with LiveCorp.
