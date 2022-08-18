The Rural

Australian livestock industry provides additional biosecurity support to Indonesia

Updated August 18 2022 - 3:06am, first published 2:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Live Exporters' Council CEO, Mark Harvey-Sutton.

The Australian livestock industry has invested in additional on-the-ground measures to further support the Indonesian biosecurity response to foot and mouth disease (FMD) and lumpy skin disease (LSD).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.