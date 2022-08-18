A TOTAL of 50,500 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers declined moderately.
The limited availability of good quality trade lambs in Victoria, again attracted a big field of Victorian buyers. Good quality domestic lambs were in in bigger numbers, with a fair percentage in short skins.
Heavy export lambs were well supplied but lacked the weight of the previous market. Secondary lighter weight lambs were in reasonable numbers, with a lot of the usual clean up lots.
New season lamb numbers dropped back to 2,850 and quality was outstanding. Young new season trade lambs sold from $168 to $206, while the extra heavy lambs sold from $215 to $231/head averaging 729c/kg cwt
Competition was strongest for short skinned well shaped lambs and most well finished types sold to enthusiastic bidding. Lambs 21 to 24kg were unchanged to slightly dearer, the bulk selling from $168 to $196/head to average 790c/kg cwt. Lambs 24 to 26kg gained $7/head averaging 770c/kg cwt. Merino trade lambs made from $128 to $180/head.
Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied and quality was outstanding with most grain assisted. Extra heavy lamb weighing more than 30kg carcass weight were unchanged and recorded a top price of $280 to average 704c/kg cwt.
Lambs 26kg to 30kg were well supplied with competition mostly stronger resulting in a price lift of $13/head to average 733c/kg cwt.
It was a fair to good quality yarding of mutton that was offered to only two processors with other companies looking on. The market was very flat relying on two major buyers. Trade sheep sold $20 to $38 cheaper making from $97 to $125/head to average 413c/kg cwt. Heavy sheep sold to little competition with the bulk selling to a northern processor. Heavy sheep slipped $30 to $60/head with a lot of sheep selling from 380c to 403c/kg cwt.
