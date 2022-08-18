It was a fair to good quality yarding of mutton that was offered to only two processors with other companies looking on. The market was very flat relying on two major buyers. Trade sheep sold $20 to $38 cheaper making from $97 to $125/head to average 413c/kg cwt. Heavy sheep sold to little competition with the bulk selling to a northern processor. Heavy sheep slipped $30 to $60/head with a lot of sheep selling from 380c to 403c/kg cwt.