Wagga sheep and lamb market, August 18 2022

Updated August 18 2022 - 4:47am, first published 4:43am
HAMMER FALLS: A file image from the Wagga sheep and lamb market.

A TOTAL of 50,500 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Wagga market on Thursday.

