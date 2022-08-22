The Rural
Numbers increase at Wagga cattle market

Updated August 22 2022 - 2:05am, first published 2:02am
RINGSIDE: Buyers, vendors and livestock agents at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre.

NUMBERS increased by 870 to a total of 1800 at the Wagga cattle market on Monday.

