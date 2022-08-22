Numbers increase at Wagga cattle market

NUMBERS increased by 870 to a total of 1800 at the Wagga cattle market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said many of the cattle were in secondary condition.
Well-finished trade cattle were in short supply however, there were some outstanding grain assisted yearling steers.
A few extra buyers were at the market but not all were operating to capacity.
Domestic buyers were selective and the strongest bidding was for the grain assisted portion.
Price results for yearling heifers 400 to 500kg was 25c/kg cheaper which was quality related. Trade steers prices bounced 12c selling from 530c to 556c/kg. Medium weight feeder steers were keenly contested resulting in a dearer trend of 11c and prices averaged 545c/kg.
Medium weight Feeder heifer prices bounced ahead with two buyers dominating sales.
Feeder heifers 400 to 500kg improved 17c to average 520c/kg.
Strong support from restockers and back grounders meant some lightweight steer classes made good price gains. Steers returning to the paddock weighing between 200 and 280kg sold from 520c to 745c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks suitable for the trade or export were limited with the bulk making from 460c to 485c/kg. A bigger line up of 345 cows were offered to the usual buying group.
Heavy cows sold up to 8c dearer making from 390c to 431c/kg. Leaner types were in short supply selling from 360c to 371c/kg.
