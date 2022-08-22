The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Canola crops are thriving in the Riverina

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated August 22 2022 - 3:00am, first published 2:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THRIVING canola crops paint a picture-perfect sea of yellow throughout the Riverina this season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.