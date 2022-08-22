THRIVING canola crops paint a picture-perfect sea of yellow throughout the Riverina this season.
Heading into spring grains and cropping farmers are thrilled with how their crops are looking but are also accepting the challenges of trying to apply inputs after all of the rain.
Advertisement
In parts of the area crop dusters have been used to apply chemical because it's too wet to use a ground-rig.
Dermot McCormack of "Lenton Park" at Winchendon Vale in southern NSW has an impressive crop of Trident canola.
He said the crop had performed well and there had been minimal pest or disease pressure. However, he was looking to apply fungicide soon.
All going well harvest will start in late November.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.