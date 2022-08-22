New season lambs were firm to $8 softer with trades weights selling from $134 to $182/head to average 767c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs weighing between 24.1 to 26kg sold from $195 to $208/head and export types sold from $206 to $212/head. The largest portion of the yarding was made up of old lambs with prices falling $20 to $40 across the sale. Medium and heavy trade slipped $18 making from $122 to $185/head. A good supply of heavy lambs slipped $30 selling from $168 to $184/head. Heavy export types took a the biggest nose dive selling from $24 to $34 cheaper making from $174 to $210/head.