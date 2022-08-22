The Rural
Corowa sheep and lamb market, August 22 2022

Updated August 22 2022 - 3:29am, first published 3:22am
MEET THE MARKET: Buyers and livestock agents at the Corowa sheep and lamb sale.

VENDORS sold 15,600 sheep and lambs at Corowa on Monday.

