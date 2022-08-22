The Rural

Griffith sheep and lamb sale, August 19 2022

Updated August 22 2022 - 3:45am, first published 3:35am
ON THE CATWALK: Livestock agents take the bid during the Griffith sheep and lamb sale.

A TOTAL of 11,400 sheep and lambs sold at Griffith sale on Friday.

