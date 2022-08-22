A TOTAL of 11,400 sheep and lambs sold at Griffith sale on Friday.
The yarding included 400 less sheep and lambs than the previous week.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Graeme Richard said lighter lambs and hoggets were heavily discounted while the good heavy and extra heavy lambs were firm to slightly easier.
Heavy new season lambs sold from $210 to $227/head.
Old trade lambs to 22kg had falls of $30/head and ranged from $110 to $140/head.
The good lambs to 26kg were firm to $4 dearer selling from $166 to $202/head or 720c to 750c/kg cwt.
Heavy weights to 30kg ranged from $187 to $222/head and over 30kg extra heavy lambs $223 to $274/head averaging between 670c and 720c/kg cwt.
Best of the heavy Merinos reached $183/head.
Crossbred hoggets were $50 cheaper with little demand from processors and reached $155/head for heavy weights.
Mutton numbers lifted and most of the yarding were heavy weights.
Prices fell $20 to $30/head.
Medium weight ewes sold from $66 to $124/head.
Heavy crossbred ewes $132 to $160 and Merinos reached $155/head.
