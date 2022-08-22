The Rural

New chief scientist for leading role

Updated August 23 2022 - 12:11am, first published August 22 2022 - 11:58pm
NEW APPOINTMENT: Marine biologist, Dr Natalie Moltschaniwskyj.

NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) has announced pre-eminent marine biologist, Dr Natalie Moltschaniwskyj, has taken the role as the Department's new Chief Scientist.

