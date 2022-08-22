New chief scientist for leading role

NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) has announced pre-eminent marine biologist, Dr Natalie Moltschaniwskyj, has taken the role as the Department's new Chief Scientist.
With a distinguished career in fisheries research and aquaculture under her belt, Dr Moltschaniwskyj's new portfolio incorporates the core primary industries areas of biosecurity, fisheries and agriculture.
NSW DPI Director General Scott Hansen congratulated Dr Moltschaniwskyj and welcomed her to the role.
