NSW Farmers Biosecurity chairman Ian McColl has welcomed the state government's continued investment in biosecurity measures, with an additional boost to funding announced this week.
This week the NSW Government announced $65 million to aid in emergency animal disease preparedness, including the fast-tracking of the development of mRNA synthetic vaccines to tackle foot and mouth disease, and lumpy skin disease, both of which are now present in Indonesia.
Advertisement
Foot and mouth disease - which affects many farmed animals - poses a significant threat to agriculture in Australia, with estimates an outbreak could cost the country $80 billion due to loss of production and trade market closures.
"This investment into research and development is a potential game-changer for agriculture, because there is no mRNA vaccine for foot and mouth disease or lumpy skin disease," Mr McColl said. "We welcome the state government's ongoing focus on biosecurity."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.