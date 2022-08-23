Third biggest lamb quarter

NEW data from the Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows that lamb has had the third biggest production quarter on record.
In the second quarter of 2022 lamb production was at 140,165 tonnes coming in behind the second quarter in 2018 and fourth quarter 2016.
Advertisement
The quarterly total of 140,165 tonnes was a 12.5 per cent increase on Q1 2022 levels and 1.8 per cent higher than the same quarter in 2021.
Lamb slaughter for Q2 was recorded at 5.44m, an increase of 9.5 per cent on the previous quarter and 1.1 per cent higher than the June 2021 quarter. For the full financial year, lamb slaughter nationally stood at 20.8m lambs.
"The fact that lamb slaughter for Q2 2022 was not within in the historical top 20 lamb slaughter volumes, but was the third highest level of production, shows the benefits of increasing carcase weights," said Meat and Livestock Australia market information manager, Stephen Bignell.
"The implementation of new genetics, well managed on-farm production and above average rainfall patterns have ensured national lamb carcase weights achieved record highs in Q2 2022.
Meanwhile the value of cattle slaughtered in FY2022 was a new financial record totalling $14.48b AUD, this was $2.2b higher than the value of cattle slaughtered in FY2021. Q2 of 2022 recorded the highest value of cattle slaughtered ever, hitting $3.85b for the quarter and 20 per cent higher than Q2 2021.
High livestock prices were behind the record value of livestock slaughtered in FY22. The average price of cattle being slaughtered in FY22 was $2,457.82, 25.7% higher than FY21 prices.
In sheep, the value of lambs and sheep slaughtered in FY22 was $5,13b. This figure is 14.5% above the value of sheep and lambs slaughtered in FY21.
Q2 FY22 (October to December 2021) was the quarter recording the highest value of sheep and slaughtered ever. The average price for a finished lamb/sheep in FY22 was $189.39, up 10.5% on 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.