Tech advances come to light

New technology could see farmers use drones to strike weeds from the sky or turn milking sheds into solar-generators, if Australia invests in more research and development.
With Science Week drawing to a close, NSW Farmers Dairy Committee chairman Colin Thompson said it was a timely reminder of the important role science played in everyone's lives through agricultural production.
"Farmers produce food and fibre for families, it's a simple as that," Mr Thompson said.
"As Aussies we are a nation of innovators and we've come up with so many great inventions that have transformed our lives, and we're asking the public and private sectors to really invest in the breakthroughs of tomorrow," he said.
