The Rural

Tech advances come to light

Updated August 23 2022 - 3:50am, first published 3:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colin Thompson

New technology could see farmers use drones to strike weeds from the sky or turn milking sheds into solar-generators, if Australia invests in more research and development.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.