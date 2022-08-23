The return of Wagga Show in September has been greeted with significantly more entries into all competitions and categories than previous years.
Wagga Show Society president Robert Hamilton said after two years, people were excited to welcome back the historic event.
Advertisement
"We've had really positive community feedback and lots of community engagement," he said.
"People that enter stuff in the show seem a lot more excited this year than normal."
IN OTHER NEWS:
This year, they're adding live entertainment to the list of events. Country music act Casey Barnes will be on stage Saturday night to close the show, supported by duo Montgomery Church and Rory Phillips.
For the kids, there will be a fossil digging exhibition, pet dinosaur display, and the chance to learn some circus tricks with Clockwork Circus.
The Wagga Showgirl competition has also undergone a re-brand, now named the Wagga Show Young Woman of the Year.
Fireworks on both Friday and Saturday nights will close the show with a bang.
Wagga Show Society secretary manager Christine Brewer said many local schools have entered artworks this year and many will participate in the junior judging for cattle and sheep.
They will also bring along the schools' livestock for show.
Ms Brewer said people young and old have submitted entries into a variety of categories with entries open until Friday, August 26.
"There's seems to be a lot of interest across the board, it doesn't seem to be in just one section," she said.
"We've got a lot of interest in photography, arts, crafts, schools, everything."
It's the first show Mr Hamilton has organised, after last year's edition was eventually cancelled due to COVID.
He said while he found organising this year's show "a bit daunting", he was happy the Wagga community was looking forward to attending.
"It's exciting to have it back up and running," he said.
"We're probably a bit rusty but it's all falling into place very quickly."
Advertisement
Wagga Show goes for two days, kicking off on on Friday, September 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.