The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) says the Jobs and Skills Summit is an opportunity to address one of the root issues stunting Australia's farm sector, the chronic labour shortages.
NFF has released its priorities ahead of the Summit, identifying four core barriers to securing skilled and unskilled labour, and offering up practical and achievable solutions.
Advertisement
NFF president Fiona Simson, who will represent the farm sector at the Summit, said farmers had struggled to fill skilled and unskilled jobs for years - an issue intensified by COVID-19.
"Even before the pandemic, farmers were reducing plantings or shifting to less labour-intensive produce," she said.
"Recent weather has thrown curve-balls at food production. Couple that with issues like the workforce crisis, and the result has been gaps on supermarket shelves, families struggling with the price of food and weakening food security.
The NFF has identified four key challenges that must be acknowledged.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.