VENDORS will sell 39,490 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.
WMLP will sell first with 400 lambs and 50 sheep, RLA, 13,200 lambs and 340 sheep, Nutrien, 5500 lambs and 1300 sheep, WRL, 1800 lambs and 200 sheep, Delta, 3200 lambs and 350 sheep, Blakes, 1700 lambs and 500 sheep, Francis, 3100 lambs and 800 sheep, Elders, 3500 lambs and 1000 sheep and Rodwells, 1750 lambs and 800 sheep.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.