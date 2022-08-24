The Rural

Wagga sheep and lambs sale draw, August 25 2022

Updated August 24 2022 - 1:03am, first published 12:47am
Wagga sheep sale.

VENDORS will sell 39,490 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.

