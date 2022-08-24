The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Injemira Angus bull sale tops at $22,000 and $13,822 average

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
August 24 2022 - 1:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESULTS: Alex Croker, H Francis and Co, Marc Greening, Injemira, Mark Barton, Nutrien and Jenni O'Sullivan, Elders with one of the $22,000 bulls.

IN the second Angus sale at Injemira, stud principle Marc Greening said he was happy with the result of a 100 per cent clearance and a top of $22,000.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.