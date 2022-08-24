IN the second Angus sale at Injemira, stud principle Marc Greening said he was happy with the result of a 100 per cent clearance and a top of $22,000.
Two bulls were sold for the $22,000 high, while the sale average was $13,822 with all 45 bulls sold under the hammer at Book Book.
One of the the top-priced bulls was the two-year-old Injemira New Ground R179, son of Landfall New Ground N90 and Injemira Brenda L095, and was bought by Elders Tumut for Mundarlo Angus, Tarcutta.
Mr Greening said he was a sire used as a yearling in their 2021 stud heifer joining program and was picked as one of the better calves.
Mr Greening noted both impressive carcase data and a smooth front end.
The bull is ranked in the top four per cent of the breed for fat and marbling and in the top 15 per cent for eye muscle area (EMA). Jenni O'Sullivan, Elders stud stock, said the bull was chosen for its pedigree and phenotype.
Manager of Mundarlo Angus, Stephen Hulm, said the bull will be used as a back up for one group of stud cows, as part of a joining program of about 250 to 300 cows a year.
The other bull sold for $22,000 was the two-year-old Injemira New Ground R237, another son of Landfall New Ground N90 and Injemira Prue M319, and was bought by an undisclosed buyer on AuctionsPlus.
In the catalogue Mr Greening noted the bull for its structural soundness, free moving and plenty of red meat backed by data.
Mr Greening said it was a real top end sire at Injemira this year.
The second highest bulls were Injemira Porsche R392 and Injemira New Ground R235, both sold for $20,000 and to undisclosed buyers on AuctionsPlus.
There were several buyers who purchased multiple lots including Yamatree Pty Ltd, Bethungra, who bought eight bulls for a total of $92,000.
Other multiple buyers were Alloa Pastoral, Milawa, who took home four bulls for a total of $59,000 and Rachel Parsons, Mansfield, Vic, who bought three bulls for a total of $38,000.
Billabong Beef Company, Holbrook, Bluegate Pastoral, Wanganella, Possum Point, Tooma, and Curalee Pastoral Company all took home two bulls each.
Injemira also sold two pens of 12 commercial Angus cows with calves and another pen of 10 cows with calves for $4600, $4400 and $3800 a head to an AuctionsPlus buyer from Walma.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien and H Francis and Co.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
