Big field of Victorian buyers at Wagga

VENDORS sold 36,000 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers declined on the back of last week's cheaper trends.
The limited availability of well finished trade and heavy export lambs in Victoria, attracted a big field of Victorian buyers. The anticipated price correction today was not as severe on old lambs as expected. Top quality export and domestic lambs held their form.
Good quality domestic lambs were keenly sought providing they were in a shorter skins.
Heavy export lambs were well supplied offering buyers plenty of weight. Buyers bidded strongly for lambs weighing more than 30kg carcass weight. Secondary lighter weight lambs were in reasonable numbers with a lot of the usual clean up lots.
New-season lamb numbers lifted to 4,050 and quality was outstanding. Young new season trade lambs sold up to $30 dearer selling from $176 to $203/head while the extra heavy lambs sold from $215 to $226 averaging 713c to 716c/kg cwt.
Competition was strongest for short skinned well shaped old lambs and, most well finished types equaled last weeks prices, while other woolly types were discounted severely.
Old lambs 21 to 24kg sold from $126 to $204/head to average 774c/kg cwt. Lambs 24 to 26kg gained $12 averaging 794c/kg cwt. Merino Trade lambs made from $127 to $167/head.
Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied and quality was outstanding with most grain assisted. Extra heavy lambs weighing more than 30kg carcass weight gained $7 to record a to price $269/head. Lambs 26 to 30kg were well supplied with competition remaining strong resulting in a price lift of $3/head to average 762c/kg cwt.
It was a fair to good quality yarding of mutton that was offered to only a few processors with other companies sidelined due to the price lift.
The market rallied notably with a northern processor dominating the market. Trade sheep sold $13 to $37 dearer making from $115 to $148/head to average 543c/kg cwt. Heavy sheep sold to little competition with the bulk travelling north. Heavy sheep gained $20 to $36/head with most averaging from 470c to 524c/kg cwt.
