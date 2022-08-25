THE 2022 Australian Supreme Merino Ram of the Year has been won by the NSW champion ram from Poll Boonoke, Conargo.
Also winning grand champion March-shorn ram at the Dubbo Merino National on Tuesday, Poll Boonoke 200780 is believed to be the first short wool ram to win the title.
Measuring a 20.2-micron fleece with a standard deviation of 3, a coefficient of variation of 14.9 per cent and a comfort factor of 99.8pc, he was by WR160546 out of PB130023.
He weighed 151 kilograms with an eye muscle depth of 51.5 millimetres and fat depth of nine millimetres.
Poll Boonoke's Angus Munro said being the first short wool to win the title is amazing.
"To do something that has never before happened is pretty special," he said.
"We will retain the ram... he was our best ram last year, but no one saw him because of COVID.
"He is the dual-purpose type we are aiming for."
Australian Food and Agriculture (which owns Poll Boonoke stud) general manager Justin Campbell said he is one of the semen sires Poll Boonoke is marketing, with semen selling across all states.
"His full ET [embryo transfer] 2019-drop brother won Australian all-purpose ram at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in 2019," Mr Munro said.
"He is out of one a Poll Boonoke leading ET donor which goes back to a Walaloo Park Poll Merino ram."
Three other rams were up against the eventual winner, including the Western Australian ram from Wililoo Merinos, Katanning, the Victorian ram from Glenpaen Merino and Poll Merino stud, Brimpaen, and the Queensland ram from Mt Ascot Merinos, Mitchell.
Judges were Paul Pittman, Glenburnie Merinos, Walcha, Murray Power, Airlie Merinos, Walcha, Rodney Kent, Kurrajong Parks, Delungra, John Roberts, Dunbogan Merinos, Dunedoo, and Norman Weir, Kerrilyn Merino and Poll Merinos, Dunluce, Vic.
