SEPTEMBER 7: A discussion about regenerative agriculture, sponsored by the alumni of Wagga Agricultural College, 1960, Reunion group will be held in Wagga. Guests are invited to Room C at the Charles Sturt University Convention Centre. Speakers include Dr Jeff Mc Cormick. Assoc Head Professor and Senior Lecturer, Agriculture Faculty at Charles Sturt University. Michael Gooden, educator, farmer and supporter of regenerative and protective agriculture and animal husbandry will also share his insights. The event starts at 3.30pm RSVP 0411 117 866 or jarstrap@gmail.com