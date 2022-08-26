A TOTAL of 7000 sheep and lambs sold at Griffith on Friday.
Numbers were down by 4350 compared to the previous week.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Graeme Richard said lamb numbers fell and there were 1,250 new season lambs penned.
The quality of the new season lambs was good and so was the bulk of the old lambs which were heavy and extra heavy weights. There was a few more lots of trade lambs. The market sold to a dearer trend with the light and trade lambs having the biggest gains.
New season trade lambs to 24kg cwt sold from $172 to $207/head and averaged 835c/kg cwt. The heavy lambs sold from $206 to $215/head.
Old trade lambs to 24kg cwt lifted $20 to $25/head and ranged from $141 to $188/head and averaged between 775c and 810c/kg cwt. The 24 to 26kg lambs were up $12 to $15/head and sold from $186 to $218/head. Heavy weights 26 to 30kg cwt ranged from $186 to $218 or 730c/kg and extra heavy lambs $228 to $255/head. Heavy Merino lambs reached $180 and heavy hoggets jumped $30 reaching $180/head.
Mutton numbers fell and the quality remained mixed. Prices lifted $20 to $30/head, medium weight Merino ewes sold from $111 to $141/head. Heavy crossbred ewes $145 to $175 and Merino reached $165/head.
