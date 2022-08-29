The Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator remained fully firm to close at 1342c at auction sales in Australia this week.
Moses and Son principal, Marty Moses said N=national bale totals reduced to a meagre 37,431 bales in Sydney and Melbourne centres.
"Nationally we saw a clearance rate of nearly 87.5 per cent which is down 3 per cent on last week's sales," he said.
