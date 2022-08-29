The Rural

Wool market prices firm to close on 1342 cents

Updated August 29 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marty Moses

The Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator remained fully firm to close at 1342c at auction sales in Australia this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.