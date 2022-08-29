A TOTAL of 1900 cattle went under the hammer at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on Monday morning.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers lifted slightly.
Well finished trade cattle were in reasonable supply with some crop finished or grain assisted. The usual buyers were at the market but not all were operating to capacity or holding feedlot orders.
Domestic buyers were keen to secure grain assisted or yearlings finished off crop. Price results for yearling heifers 400 to 500kg was 39c/kg dearer which was quality related. Trade steers sold from 516 to 562c/kg. Medium weight feeder steers were keenly contested for well bred stock, while some types dragged prices back. Medium weight feeder steers topped at 570c to average 539c/kg. Medium weight Feeder heifers sold to a small group of buyers resulting in a cheaper trend of 27c/kg. Strong support from restockers and back grounders meant some lightweight steer classes 280 to 330kg lifted by 77c to average 668c/kg. Heifers returning to the paddock weighing between 200 to 280kg sold from 508c to 608c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks suitable for the trade or export were in bigger numbers and the grain assisted portion ignited the bidding. Prices improved 14c to 22cwith the bulk selling from 430c to 513c/kg. A reduced line up of 260 cows were offered to the usual buying group. Heavy cows sold 2c dearer making from 388c to 428c/kg. Leaner types were in short supply selling from 330c to 368c/kg.
