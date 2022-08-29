Domestic buyers were keen to secure grain assisted or yearlings finished off crop. Price results for yearling heifers 400 to 500kg was 39c/kg dearer which was quality related. Trade steers sold from 516 to 562c/kg. Medium weight feeder steers were keenly contested for well bred stock, while some types dragged prices back. Medium weight feeder steers topped at 570c to average 539c/kg. Medium weight Feeder heifers sold to a small group of buyers resulting in a cheaper trend of 27c/kg. Strong support from restockers and back grounders meant some lightweight steer classes 280 to 330kg lifted by 77c to average 668c/kg. Heifers returning to the paddock weighing between 200 to 280kg sold from 508c to 608c/kg.