VENDORS sold 8100 sheep and lambs at the Corowa sale on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said new season trade weight lambs gained from $10 to $30 with heavy weights selling from $191 to $207/head to average 798c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs and extra heavy types gained $6 to $12 selling from $212 to $220/head. Medium and heavy trade weights jumped $17 to $25 making from $165 to $197/head averaging 801c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs lifted $27 selling from $195 to $206/head and extra heavy export types jumped $22 making from $197 to $231/head.
Merinos were dearer with lambs selling up to $180/head. It was a big offering of hoggets with prices jumping $15 to $30/head. Heavy crossbred hoggets sold from $168 to $182/head to average 581c/kg cwt.
Mutton gained $15 to $20/head.
Heavy crossbred ewes topped at $174/head and extra heavy Merino ewes sold from $140 to $174/head.
