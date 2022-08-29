The Rural

Corowa sheep and lamb sale, August 29 2022

Updated August 29 2022 - 2:19am, first published 2:06am
Livestock agents, buyers and vendors gather at Corowa market. File picture

VENDORS sold 8100 sheep and lambs at the Corowa sale on Monday.

