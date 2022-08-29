Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said new season trade weight lambs gained from $10 to $30 with heavy weights selling from $191 to $207/head to average 798c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs and extra heavy types gained $6 to $12 selling from $212 to $220/head. Medium and heavy trade weights jumped $17 to $25 making from $165 to $197/head averaging 801c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs lifted $27 selling from $195 to $206/head and extra heavy export types jumped $22 making from $197 to $231/head.