The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Griffith event puts biosecurity matters on the table

Updated August 29 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 11:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Farmers Federation (NFF) president, Fiona Simson. Picture supplied

The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) says it's time the Federal Government should move on its pre-election commitment for long-term, sustainable biosecurity funding.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.