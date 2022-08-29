The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) says it's time the Federal Government should move on its pre-election commitment for long-term, sustainable biosecurity funding.
NFF President Fiona Simson, who is speaking on a biosecurity panel at the Bush Summit in Griffith, welcomed the Albanese Government's pre-election commitment in May to "deliver long-term, sustainable funding" to strengthen Australia's biosecurity system.
Advertisement
"The time has come to make good on that commitment," Ms Simson said.
"Earlier this month the government released the National Biosecurity Strategy and 'sustainable investment' is repeatedly there in print as one of the key priority areas, yet there's still no solution.
"This is not a new ask from farmers who have long called for long-term, sustainable funding to bolster biosecurity to protect our environment, our animals, our economy and our food security."
The Strategy references the need to advance co-funding and investment strategies with stakeholders. Past reviews have identified the need to consider additional funding sources, such as passenger movement charges and freight/cargo levies.
"Biosecurity is an issue that goes beyond agriculture. It's about safeguarding Australia's natural resources as well as food and fibre production for Australians and people across the globe."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.