Three people killed in a light plane crash in bushland near Fernvale yesterday have been identified as an agribusiness leader, his son and an experienced pilot.
The Courier Mail reported Tom and Noah Strachan, along with their pilot Gary Leihm, were killed when the aircraft crashed on Monday.
Early police investigations indicate the aircraft departed Dalby at 10am and was due to land at Archerfield at 2pm but it failed to arrive
It was located during an aerial search and all three occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Mr Strachan is listed as the "executive director and chief storyteller" of Packhorse and notably bought the Roma property Lighthouse for $14 million in 2015. One of the largest soil carbon projects is now taking place there.
He was also the principal of a successful labour hire company.
His son's LinkedIn profile listed him as an analyst at Benstead Holdaway in Brisbane.
