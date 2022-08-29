The Rural

Packhorse executive director Tom Strachan killed in plane crash

By Newsroom
August 29 2022 - 11:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Strachan was one of three victims in the fatal plane crash. Picture: Packhorse

Three people killed in a light plane crash in bushland near Fernvale yesterday have been identified as an agribusiness leader, his son and an experienced pilot.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.