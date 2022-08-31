A TOTAL of 58,230 sheep and lambs will go under the hammer at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Elders will sell 4600 lambs and 600 sheep, Delta, 2500 lambs and 380 sheep, Blakes, 2000 lambs and 300 sheep, Francis, 7400 lambs and 500 sheep, Rodwells, 2800 lambs and 450 sheep, RLA, 14,000 lambs and 1000 sheep, WRL, 2900 lambs and 400 sheep, Nutrien, 13,200 lambs and 2000 sheep, WMLP, 2900 lambs and 300 sheep.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.