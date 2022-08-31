The Rural

Wagga sheep and lamb market, September 1 2022

Updated August 31 2022 - 12:15am, first published 12:02am
Wagga market.

A TOTAL of 58,230 sheep and lambs will go under the hammer at the Wagga market on Thursday.

