Resources available for grain growers attending the Henty Machinery Field Days

The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) will be front and centre at the 2022 Henty Machinery Field Days, equipped with updated resources to help grain growers make more informed decisions on things like weed and disease management as well as farm business decisions.
GRDC Grower Relations Manager - North, Graeme Sandral, said growers across southern NSW are currently dealing with vastly different issues compared to when the Henty field days last went ahead in 2019.
"The last time we were at Henty, we were talking with growers about how to best manage stored soil water in dryer than average conditions. This year, we'll be focusing on helping them manage wet conditions and how to capitalise on summer cropping or fallow management options if they've been unable to plant their normal winter cropping area because of the rain," he said.
"We'll have plenty of information on weed management and disease control, especially considering the prevalence of stripe rust, Fusarium crown rot and leaf rust.
"The GRDC site will be a one stop shop for growers, who can speak to GRDC staff, GRDC Panel members and researchers from NSW DPI about specific topics impacting their systems but also take away publications that can help them identify and manage on-farm risk."
GRDC and the NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) are again hosting the Henty grower forum during the field days, which is a key opportunity for growers and advisers to network with industry professionals and hear the latest research messages.
Brunch will be held from 10.00am at the GRDC/NSW DPI site 696, Block P and will provide growers, agronomists and industry representatives with an update on relevant grains research.
Presentations by NSW DPI researchers will include:
Mr Sandral said the grower forum is always an extremely engaging event that offers guests an opportunity to hear the latest in GRDC research, development and extension to help them improve their on-farm profitability.
"I strongly encourage anyone interested in the grains industry to register for the event and come along to hear our keynote speakers and how to capitalise on a good moisture profile."
Registrations for the brunch are essential. Please RSVP by Friday, 16 September to brenda.ogden@dpi.nsw.gov.au
