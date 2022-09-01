The Rural

Kalahari Red bucks reported stolen

Updated September 1 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:05am
Goats reported stolen in the Lake Cargelligo region. Picture NSW Police

Investigators attached to Central West Police District, Rural Crime Prevention Team are investigating the theft of three Kalahari Red bucks from a property on Narrandera Street, Lake Cargelligo, reported stolen on the 20 August 2022.

