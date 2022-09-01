Kalahari Red bucks reported stolen

Investigators attached to Central West Police District, Rural Crime Prevention Team are investigating the theft of three Kalahari Red bucks from a property on Narrandera Street, Lake Cargelligo, reported stolen on the 20 August 2022.
It is believed the bucks were stolen between 1 August 2022 and 22 August 2022.The bucks are described as being aged around 10 months and have a earmark with a triangle and square in their left ear and tags.
The bucks were in good condition. Anyone with any information concerning the theft of these goats is encouraged to contact Rural Crime Investigators at Parkes on (02) 6862 9999 or crime stoppers on 1800 333 000. Central West Police District
